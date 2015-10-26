(Adds Northrop comment, paragraph 11)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 26 A federal appeals court has
denied a lawsuit by Raytheon Co that sought to halt the
U.S. Air Force's reevaluation of bids submitted for a new $1
billion long-range radar by Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corp
and Lockheed Martin Corp.
Raytheon in May appealed a decision in the U.S. Court of
Federal Claims that had cleared the way for the review. Raytheon
first won the contract in October, but the matter was quickly
protested by both losing bidders, prompting the Air Force to
take a fresh look at the bids.
In her decision, Judge Margaret Sweeney said the Air Force's
decision to reopen the competition was justified since the
agency had violated rules on equal communications with bidders
about whether they could recover internal research and
development spending (IR&D) linked to the bid.
The Air Force initially told bidders such costs were not
allowable, but later told Raytheon it could recover certain IR&D
costs, which allowed it to lower its pricing. It did not relay
that change in approach to Northrop.
"That disparity in information favored Raytheon over
Northrop," said the decision, which was dated Friday and posted
on the court's website on Monday.
The Air Force said the court's decision would allow it to
"continue source selection and take corrective action."
Justin Oakes, spokesman for Hanscomb Air Force Base in
Massachusetts, which is overseeing the process, declined comment
on when a new contract award could be announced.
The companies submitted final program revisions at the
beginning of October. The court's ruling came sooner than
expected, which means the Air Force could announce a new
contract award before the end of the year, said one source
familiar with the matter.
Raytheon said it was disappointed by the decision, but
remained confident in its proposal to develop and build 30 Three
Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar (3DELRR) systems to
replace the Air Force's current TPS-75 radar, which has been in
service since the late 1960s.
The existing system can be torn down and transported via
trucks or C-130 transport planes. The next-generation system
must be able to perform a similar function.
Lockheed said it was pleased with the decision, and stood
ready to support the Air Force on the program.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote welcomed the news and said
his company was "looking to further direction from the Air Force
on how the program will move forward."
