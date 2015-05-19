WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force said on
Tuesday it suspended a re-evaluation of bids for a new $1
billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co
appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the
way for the review.
"Raytheon did file an appeal so our present timeline is
currently suspended until we are cleared to move forward," said
Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in
Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a
protective order issued by the court.
The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new
contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in
January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids
submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and
Lockheed Martin Corp.
