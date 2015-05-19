WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday it suspended a re-evaluation of bids for a new $1 billion long-range radar contract after Raytheon Co appealed a decision by a federal claims court that cleared the way for the review.

"Raytheon did file an appeal so our present timeline is currently suspended until we are cleared to move forward," said Justin Oakes, a spokesman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts. He declined to give further details, citing a protective order issued by the court.

The Air Force had hoped to review the bids and award a new contract within three months after the U.S. Court of Federal Claims last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by Raytheon in January. The suit was aimed at halting a fresh look at the bids submitted by losing rivals Northrop Grumman Corp and Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)