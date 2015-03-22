WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Air Force on
Sunday said it is working to resolve a technical error that
affects a limited number of Boeing Co Global Positioning
System (GPS) IIF satellites, but the issue did not mar the
accuracy of GPS signals received by users around the world.
Air Force Space Command said a glitch in the ground software
appeared to be causing an occasional message transmitted by the
GPS satellites that did not meet U.S. specifications, but it was
continuing to investigate other possible causes.
It said the issue came to light in recent days, but a close
examination of archive data showed the issue had gone unnoticed
since 2013. A temporary solution had been put in place to
prevent further problems, it said.
