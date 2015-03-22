(Adds company responsible for ground segment)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Air Force said on
Sunday it is working to resolve a technical error that affected
some Boeing Co Global Positioning System (GPS)
satellites, although it did not hurt the accuracy of GPS signals
received by users around the world.
Air Force Space Command said the glitch appeared to involve
the ground-based software used to index, or sort, some messages
transmitted by GPS IIF satellites built by Boeing, but officials
were still investigating other possible causes.
Lockheed Martin Corp runs the GPS "ground control"
segment, which enables Air Force officials to operate all GPS
satellites, including the IIF satellites built by Boeing.
The Air Force said the issue came to light in recent days,
but a close examination of archived data showed the problem had
gone unnoticed since 2013. It gave no details of the extent of
the problem, its impact on the overall system or how it had come
to light.
It said the glitch appeared related to the ground software
that builds and uploads messages transmitted by GPS satellites,
resulting in an occasional message failing to meet U.S.
technical specifications.
The Air Force said it had put in place a temporary solution
and officials were working on a permanent fix.
Boeing, prime contractor for the GPS IIF satellites, had no
immediate comment on the news, which comes days before the Air
Force is due to launch the ninth GPS IIF satellite into space.
Lockheed officials also had no immediate comment.
Air Force Space Command spokesman Andy Roake said it was
unclear which contractor was responsible for the problem.
GPS is a space-based worldwide navigation system that
provides users with highly accurate data on position, timing and
velocity 24 hours a day, in all weather conditions.
The system is used by the military for targeting precision
munitions and steering drones. It also has a wide range of
commercial applications, including verification of automated
bank transactions, farming and tracking shipments of packages.
Car navigation systems and mobile phones use GPS to determine
their location.
Boeing is under contract to build 12 GPS IIF satellites. The
first of the GPS IIF satellites was launched in May 2010.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas)