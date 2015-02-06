By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 6 A $1.6 billion ground control
system being developed by Raytheon Co for Global
Positioning System (GPS)satellites passed a Pentagon review, but
will be monitored to ensure it stays on track, a senior Air
Force official said on Friday.
Major General Roger Teague, director of space programs for
the Air Force acquisition chief, told reporters a "deep dive"
review Thursday by chief arms buyer Frank Kendall went well, but
program officials and the contractor got "tough marching orders"
to stick to schedule and cost targets.
Last week, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Tom Kennedy told
analysts that problems with the program had been resolved, and
he did not expect an 80 percent cost increase to affect the
company's financial results.
Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's chief weapons tester, warned
in a report to Congress last month that delays in delivery of
the Operational Ground Control System (OCX) posed risks to the
Air Force's ability to operate GPS satellites.
The report cited a three-year delay in the operational
evaluation of the new ground system to early 2019, and said the
Air Force would not receive the first OCX control station until
after up to eight GPS III satellites were built and launched.
Lockheed Martin Corp builds the GPS III satellites,
but the program has faced delays due in part to technical
challenges with a sensor built by Exelis Inc.
Air Force officials said Lockheed missed expectations on the
program, but they had not decided whether to open the next set
of GPS III satellites to competition.
The Air Force's Space and Missile Systems Center said the
schedule for the OCX system was in synch with the needs of the
satellite constellation, but further delays were possible.
"There is a risk of further slips to OCX which could require
a contingency operations capability" that would allow GPS III
satellites to enter service before the ground station is
delivered, said Tina Greer, spokeswoman for the center.
She said the Air Force was studying options to keep the
program on schedule, but gave no details.
Raytheon said it will deliver a separate early OCX system in
time to support the launch of the first GPS III satellite.
Teague acknowledged past problems with the OCX program, but
said ultimately it would deliver the "most hardened information
assurance system ever delivered by the Department of Defense,
meeting complex and demanding cybersecurity requirements.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Gregorio)