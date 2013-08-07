GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 A US Airways flight from Ireland's Shannon Airport made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday due to an unspecified threat, police and the airline said.
"There was some type of threat made, but nothing specified," a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia Police Department said.
Rather than following the usual landing procedure, the passengers were isolated and screened, and the luggage was screened, police said.
Flight 777 landed safely and without incident at its intended destination around 2 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT), airline spokesman Andrew Christie said.
"We were aware of a possible security issue with the flight and out of an abundance of caution taxied the aircraft to a remote location, where it was met by law enforcement and emergency personnel," Christie said.
All 171 passengers and eight crew members exited the plane by the stairs and were taken to the terminal by bus, Christie said.
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m