NEW YORK Jan 28 A New York man whose
wheelchair-bound, morbidly obese wife died last year after she
was denied a spot on three different flights home from Europe
sued the airlines on Monday for $6 million.
Vilma Soltesz, who at the time was reported to have weighed
425 pounds (193 kg), had an amputated leg and suffered from
diabetes and kidney disease, news media said.
She was found dead at her vacation home in Hungary in
October after several aircraft crews repeatedly failed to
accommodate her size despite telling her they could do so,
according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan.
The lawsuit accused the three airlines of wrongful death and
gross negligence.
The couple left their Bronx home in September on a Delta Air
Lines plane, securing two seats for Vilma and one for her
husband Janos, and arrived safely in Budapest on a vacation,
according to the lawsuit.
By Oct. 2, Vilma Soltesz sought treatment at a hospital in
Hungary when she fell ill, according to the lawsuit. She was
released and told she could fly home but to see her doctor
immediately upon her arrival, according to the lawsuit.
The pair tried to leave Budapest two weeks later on a KLM
Royal Dutch Airlines flight, with accommodations similar to what
they received on their flight from the United States, according
to the suit. But a captain told them to disembark after Vilma
Soltesz struggled to maneuver from her wheelchair into her
assigned seats, the lawsuit says.
After waiting in a Budapest airport for more than five
hours, the couple drove to Prague to catch a Delta flight they
were assured could accommodate them. But Delta did not have an
adequate wheelchair to transport Vilma Soltesz to her seat, the
suit added.
"The Delta flight coordinator told Janos and Vilma that
Delta 'did not have access to a skylift' to get Vilma onto the
aircraft from the rear, and that there was nothing more Delta
could do for them," the lawsuit stated.
Later, on Oct. 22, as several medics and firefighters helped
her board a Lufthansa flight, the captain told the couple they
had to disembark because "other passengers need to catch a
connecting flight and cannot be delayed further," the lawsuit
says.
"Exhausted and feeling ill," Vilma Soltesz went to bed after
the couple drove back to their vacation home in Veszprem,
Hungary, the lawsuit says. On Oct. 24, Janos found her dead, the
lawsuit says.
A Delta Air Lines spokesman said the airline had not been
served with the lawsuit. Officials with Royal Dutch Airlines and
Lufthansa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
An attorney for Soltesz did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.