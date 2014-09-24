Sept 24 Five international airlines must face a class-action lawsuit from passengers accusing them of fixing the prices of tickets on trans-Pacific flights, a U.S. judge has ruled.

But in doing so, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Tuesday narrowed the suit somewhat, ruling that certain fares to the Philippines and Japan are exempt from price-fixing claims under federal law.

Christopher Lebsock, an attorney for the proposed class of passengers, said most passengers' claims would not be affected by the ruling.

Attorneys for the airlines - Air New Zealand Ltd, Philippine Airlines Inc, Japan's All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd and EVA Airways Corp - could not immediately be reached for comment.

The first class-action suits over alleged price-fixing of trans-Pacific fares were filed in 2007, and multiple cases were consolidated in a multidistrict litigation in San Francisco in 2008. The plaintiffs claimed that airlines used alliances, trade associations and other means to fix prices.

The suit originally named 13 airlines, but eight of those have settled for a total of $39.5 million, according to Lebsock.

The remaining five airlines asked the judge to toss the case, arguing that all the passengers' claims were pre-empted by federal regulation, which requires airlines to file certain international fares with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Breyer ruled that claims over fares that were not filed with the DOT, as well as claims over fuel surcharges, can go forward. He dismissed only claims over fares that were filed with the DOT.

The International Air Transportation Competition Act of 1979 treats countries differently depending on their trade agreements with the United States. As a result, fares to New Zealand and Taiwan are not filed with the DOT, while only non-discounted, one-way economy class fares to the Philippines are filed, according to court documents. Certain fares to Japan were filed until a change in the law 2012.

The case is In re: Transpacific Passenger Air Transportation Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, MDL 08-1913. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson, editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, G Crosse)