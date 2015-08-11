Aug 11 Complaints about airline service grew
during the first half of this year as consumers reported more
concerns about airfares, according to a report released Tuesday
by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The report said the U.S. Transportation Department received
9,542 complaints about U.S. airlines, foreign carriers and
others in the travel industry from January to June 2015, a 20.3
percent rise from a year earlier. Complaints nearly tripled to
870 about fare levels and about the information carriers provide
on fares during booking, marking the largest jump.
Some travelers have expressed frustration as airlines
increasingly profit from fees for checked baggage, reservation
changes and other ancillary services. The latest data from the
bureau shows that revenue from baggage fees grew more than 9
percent in the first quarter to nearly $864 million compared to
the prior year.
United Continental Holdings Inc's chief executive
said last month that the fees are here to stay, and JetBlue
Airways Corp has for the first time begun charging its
lowest-fare customers if they check a bag.
Fare complaints comprised just a drop in the bucket, though,
compared to complaints on flight cancellations, delays and
misconnections, which numbered at 3,107 in the first half of
2015, versus 2,702 a year earlier.
"Flying remains a bargain, as evidenced by the record number
of people traveling this summer," Airlines for America, the
trade group representing the largest U.S. airlines, said in a
statement. The "report showcases the fact that airlines are
improving on delivery of what customers want most: flights that
arrive safely and on time, with their bags properly handled."
The country's largest airlines posted on-time arrival rates
of 74.8 percent in June, up from 71.8 percent a year earlier,
the bureau said. The rate of mishandled baggage fell to 3.52 per
1,000 passengers in the first half of 2015, versus 3.84 a year
earlier.
Airlines for America said its members' domestic fares were
down 5.5 percent in June compared to the prior year.
Some consumer advocates say a lack of transparency into
ancillary fees, which cannot easily be compared across airlines
when booking on travel websites, concerns them more than the
fees themselves.
"People are becoming more aware of the fact that airfares
are just becoming indecipherable," Charlie Leocha, chairman of
consumer advocacy group Travelers United, said of the report.
"At a certain point the patience of the American public starts
to wear thin."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)