BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, June 14 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Wednesday said airline passenger complaints jumped by 70 percent in April after a series of high-profile incidents including the removal of a passenger from a United Airlines flight.
The Department said it received 1,909 complaints about airline service from consumers, up 70 percent over April 2016. Many high-profile incidents on airlines have been captured on cellphone videos in recent months, prompting congressional hearings with airline executives that raised questions about customer service and airline policies. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal