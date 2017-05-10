WASHINGTON May 10 The Trump administration is
likely to expand a ban on laptops on commercial aircraft to
include some European countries, but is reviewing how to ensure
lithium batteries stored in luggage holds do not explode in
midair, officials briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.
Any expansion of the ban could impact U.S. carriers such as
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines Inc and
American Airlines Group. Six U.S. and European officials
said they expect the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
to make an announcement but declined to say when.
In March, the U.S. announced laptop restrictions on flights
originating from 10 airports including in the UAE, Saudi Arabia,
Qatar and Turkey because of fears that a concealed bomb could be
installed in electronic devices taken onto aircraft.
Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a
slightly different set of routes. One European official
acknowledged that the expanded ban could affect flights to the
United States from Britain.
DHS spokesman Dave Lapan said Homeland Security Secretary
John Kelly "hasn't made a decision but we continue to evaluate
the threat environment and have engaged in discussions with
airline representatives and other stakeholders about the
threat."
Kelly will give a classified briefing on Thursday to
senators about domestic threats and airline issues are expected
to be discussed, a congressional aide briefed on the matter
said.
The U.S. laptop ban has affected direct flights to the
United States by Royal Jordanian Airlines, Egypt Air,
Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal
Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.
One issue under discussion is how to ensure that lithium
batteries in any large collection of devices stored in airplane
holds do not explode in midair, officials told Reuters.
European regulators have warned placing what could be
potentially hundreds of devices in the hold on long-haul flights
could compromise safety by increasing the risk of fire from
poorly deactivated lithium-ion batteries.
On Tuesday, Reuters reported that a United Nations agency
has begun an effort to craft global guidance for the use of
laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft
cabins after the bans upset airline passengers and Middle
Eastern carriers.
The International Civil Aviation Organization met on Tuesday
to debate the issue after the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and
other countries complained their airlines had been unduly
penalized by the decision, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Airports and airlines in Europe have already been working on
plans for a possible extension of the ban since the U.S.
announced the first restrictions on larger electronic devices in
the cabin, according to several industry sources.
Issues that need to be resolved include how best to inform
passengers of any new restrictions to keep disruption at
airports to a minimum. On the operational side, measures such as
stopping online check-in for U.S. bound flights or ensuring U.S.
flights depart from a dedicated part of terminals are among
ideas being mulled, although no decisions have yet been taken.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Mark Hosenball; additional
reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy
and Grant McCool)