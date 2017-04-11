OTTAWA, April 11 Canada has implemented new
security measures for air travelers from certain countries, its
transport minister said on Tuesday, but he would not say what
the measures are, nor whom they would affect.
"I did put in place some measures to increase security for
flights coming from certain countries where the destination was
Canada," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.
"I am not in a position to tell you from where, for obvious
security reasons, and I'm not in a position to tell you,
specifically, the measures, either. And you will understand, for
security reasons, we do not talk about these things."
Garneau said Canada has no current plans to restrict laptop
computers on planes entering the country.
The United States and Britain last month banned some devices
on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority
countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to
unspecified security threats.
(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and David Ljunggren; Editing
by Dan Grebler)