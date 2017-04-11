OTTAWA, April 11 Canada has implemented new security measures for air travelers from certain countries, its transport minister said on Tuesday, but he would not say what the measures are, nor whom they would affect.

"I did put in place some measures to increase security for flights coming from certain countries where the destination was Canada," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.

"I am not in a position to tell you from where, for obvious security reasons, and I'm not in a position to tell you, specifically, the measures, either. And you will understand, for security reasons, we do not talk about these things."

Garneau said Canada has no current plans to restrict laptop computers on planes entering the country.

The United States and Britain last month banned some devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)