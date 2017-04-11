(Adds comments from minister's spokeswoman)
OTTAWA, April 11 Canada has implemented new
security measures for air travelers from certain countries, its
transport minister said on Tuesday, but he would not say what
the measures are, nor what flights they affect.
"I did put in place some measures to increase security for
flights coming from certain countries where the destination was
Canada," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.
"I am not in a position to tell you from where, for obvious
security reasons, and I'm not in a position to tell you,
specifically, the measures, either. And you will understand, for
security reasons, we do not talk about these things."
A spokeswoman said the measures "will not affect the
passengers" on affected flights but would not say when the
measures were put in place or what flights they target.
"Similar measures of varying levels have been in place for
several years and are assessed on a regular basis," she wrote in
an email.
Garneau said Canada has no plans to restrict laptop
computers on planes entering the country.
The United States and Britain last month banned some devices
on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority
countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to
unspecified security threats.
