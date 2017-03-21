UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. restrictions on what electronic devices passengers can carry aboard airline flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa will be in place for the "foreseeable future," a U.S. government official said. It was also possible that such restrictions, now limited to flights on foreign airlines heading to the United States from 10 airports in eight countries, could be extended to other airports and other countries, said the official, who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources