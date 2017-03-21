WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. restrictions on what electronic devices passengers can carry aboard airline flights from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa will be in place for the "foreseeable future," a U.S. government official said. It was also possible that such restrictions, now limited to flights on foreign airlines heading to the United States from 10 airports in eight countries, could be extended to other airports and other countries, said the official, who asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive information. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)