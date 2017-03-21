CAIRO, March 21 EgyptAir has received
instructions from U.S. transport authorities imposing
restrictions on electronic devices carried by incoming
travellers and will bring them into effect on March 24, a
spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Based on the instructions coming from transport authorities
in the United States regarding placing electronic devices in the
hold beneath the plane and not the cabin, EgyptAir will
implement this decision on all travellers heading to the U.S. as
of Friday, March 24," the spokesman said in a statement.
The devices include laptops, tablets, cameras, E-readers,
portable DVD players, electronic games units, travel printers,
and scanners, he said.
