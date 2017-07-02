WASHINGTON, July 2 The United States on Sunday
lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to
the United States, saying the United Arab Emirates' Etihad
Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.
Etihad Airways welcomed the decision, and credited a
preclearance facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where
passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United
States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to
satisfy U.S. requirements.
Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from
Abu Dhabi to the United States.
In March the United States banned laptops in cabins on
flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight
countries - Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey - to address fears that
bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard
aircraft.
Britain quickly followed suit with a similar set of
restrictions.
Last week, the United States unveiled security measures for
flights to the country designed to prevent the expansion of the
ban to more countries that could cause major logistical problems
and deter travel.
DHS spokesman David Lapan said on Twitter on Sunday that
Etihad Airways and Abu Dhabi International Airport "have
implemented the required initial enhanced security measures."
Etihad Airways operates 45 flights a week between Abu Dhabi
and the United States, the company said.
Dubai-based Emirates, the largest international airline by
passenger traffic and a rival to Etihad, said in April it was
cutting flights on five U.S. routes due to reduced demand, after
a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump and the laptop
ban.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and David Shepardson in
Washington and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)