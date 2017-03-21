DUBAI, March 21 Emirates Airline and
Etihad Airways have not been advised of any new restrictions on
carrying electronic devices on U.S. flights, the Middle East
airlines said on Tuesday.
The Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce
on Tuesday passengers travelling on certain U.S. bound flights
will have to check electronic devices larger than a new cell
phone, U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday.
The new rule is in response to an unspecified terrorism
threat, the officials said.
A source said the rule would cover around eight to 10
foreign airlines. A separate government official confirmed an
Associated Press report that the ban will affect 10 airports in
eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
"At this time we have not received any notification of
changes to cabin luggage restrictions on U.S. flights," an
Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.
An Etihad spokesman also said the Abu Dhabi airline had not
received new guidance.
Emirates is the largest Middle East carrier operating to the
U.S. with daily flights to 12 destinations. Etihad flies daily
to six U.S. cities.
Earlier, Reuters reported the ban would include airlines
based in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, where state carriers Royal
Jordanian Airlines and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia)
fly to the United States.
In July 2014, the Homeland Security Department stepped up
security of U.S.-bound flights, requiring tougher screening of
mobile phones and other electronic devices and requiring them to
be powered up before passengers could board flights to the
United States.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Randy Fabi)