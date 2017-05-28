May 28 The United States might ban laptops from
aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John
Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
In an interview on Fox News Sunday Kelly said the U.S. plans
to "raise the bar" on airline security, including tightening
screening of carry-on items.
"That's the thing that they are obsessed with, the
terrorists, the idea of knocking down an airplane in flight,
particularly if it's a U.S. carrier, particularly if it's full
of U.S. people."
In March the government imposed restrictions on large
electronic devices in aircraft cabins on flights from 10
airports, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Turkey.
Kelly said the move would be part of a broader effort to
tighten airline security to combat what he called "a real
sophisticated threat." He said no decision has been made as to
the timing of any ban.
"We are still following the intelligence," he said, "and are
in the process of defining this, but we're going to raise the
bar generally speaking for aviation much higher than it is now."
Among the enhanced measures will likely be tighter screening
of carry-on items to allow Transport Security Administration
(TSA) agents to discern problematic items in tightly stuffed
bags.
The reason, Kelly said, is that in order to avoid paying a
fees for checking bags, people are stuffing them to the point
where it is difficult to see through the clutter.
"The more stuff is in there, the less the TSA professionals
that are looking at what's in those bags through the monitors
can tell what's in them."
The TSA has begun testing certain new procedures at a
limited number of airports, requiring people to remove
additional items from carry-on bags for separate screenings.
Asked whether the government would expand such measures
nationwide, Kelly said: "We might, and likely will."
On Friday Kelly told Fox News that if most people knew the
extent of the security threat to the United States some people
would "never leave the house."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke and Doina Chiacu in Washington;
Editing by Phil Berlowitz)