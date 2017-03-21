(Adds comment from EgyptAir sources)
By David Shepardson and Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, March 20 Passengers on some
U.S.-bound foreign airline flights will have to check electronic
devices larger than a cell phone once U.S. authorities formalize
a new ban in response to an unspecified terrorism threat, U.S.
officials told Reuters on Monday.
The new rule is expected to be announced Tuesday by the
Department of Homeland Security, the officials said, adding that
it had been under consideration since the U.S. government
learned of a threat several weeks ago.
A source said the rule would cover around eight to 10
foreign airlines. A separate government official confirmed an
Associated Press report that the ban will affect 10 airports in
eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
Reuters reported earlier the ban would include airlines
based in Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The officials did not name the
other countries.
No American carriers would be affected by the ban, the
officials said. Passengers would be allowed to carry larger
devices such as tablets, portable DVD players, laptops and
cameras in their checked luggage.
CNN, citing an unnamed U.S. official, said the ban on
electronics on certain airlines was related to al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula and that some information came from a recent
U.S. special forces raid in Yemen. Reuters could not immediately
confirm the CNN report, but Reuters has reported the group has
planned several foiled bombing attempts on Western-bound
airlines.
Royal Jordanian Airlines said in a tweet on Monday
that U.S.-bound passengers would be barred from carrying most
electronic devices aboard aircraft starting Tuesday at the
request of U.S. officials, including those that transit through
Canada. Passengers can still carry cell phones and approved
medical devices.
Al Riyadh newspaper, which is close to the Saudi government,
reported that the civil aviation authority had informed
"airlines flying from the kingdom's (Saudi) airports to U.S.
airports of the latest measures from U.S. security agencies in
which passengers must store laptops and tablets" in checked-in
baggage.
Al Riyadh quoted a civil aviation authority source as saying
that these measures from senior U.S. authorities were relayed to
the Saudi interior ministry.
Saudia Airlines confirmed in a tweet that U.S.
transportation authorities had banned carrying larger electronic
devices in cabin luggage.
United Arab Emirates carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways
told Reuters on Tuesday they had not been advised of any new
restrictions on carrying electronic devices on U.S. flights.
Sources at EgyptAir also said the carrier had not been
advised of any new restrictions and that a flight to New York
had departed earlier on Tuesday with passengers allowed to carry
on electronic devices as normal.
The White House declined to comment.
A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,
David Lapan, said the agency has "no comment on potential
security precautions" and would provide an update when
appropriate.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly called congressional
lawmakers this weekend to notify them of the plan, congressional
aides said.
In July 2014, the Homeland Security Department stepped up
security of U.S.-bound flights, requiring tougher screening of
mobile phones and other electronic devices and requiring them to
be powered up before passengers could board flights to the
United States.
