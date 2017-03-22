* New rules have gaps that could be exploited, expert says
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, March 22 Even in Israel, renowned for
its aviation security, a carry-on electronics ban on flights to
the United States and Britain from parts of the Middle East and
North Africa had a former airport security chief shaking his
head on Wednesday.
"I don't quite understand the decision," said Pini Schiff,
former head of security at Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion airport,
pointing to security gaps in the new rules that anyone aiming to
smuggle explosives on to a commercial airliner might exploit.
Under the regulations announced on Tuesday, electronic
devices larger than cellphones are banned from the passenger
cabins of planes flying directly from at least 10 airports in 10
Muslim-majority nations.
Schiff said that still leaves open the possibility of hiding
explosives in a device packed in luggage in the hold of an
aircraft, or smuggling a bomb into the seating area of a
connecting flight to the United States or Britain.
"What can explode in the plane while it's in a passenger's
hands can also explode in a cargo hold, because if you put a
timer or a barometric pressure switch on it, you endanger the
flight to the same degree," he told Reuters.
Recalling the destruction of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie,
Scotland in 1988 by a bomb that Libyan agents hid in a
radio-cassette recorder in the jumbo jet's hold, Schiff said
electronic devices like laptops and iPads have long been subject
to scrutiny at airports around the world.
But Schiff said, "there are airports in the world where the
level of screening and expertise of the screeners is not that
high, and subsequently there is a level of risk here". As an
example, he said the level of security at Istanbul's Ataturk
airport was lower than that at airports in western Europe.
Not so, Schiff said, when it comes to Ben-Gurion airport.
"Screeners at Ben-Gurion attend a course lasting several
months until they are certified to operate a screening device.
Things are different overseas. I don't want to disparage anyone,
but it's different," he said.
TIGHT SECURITY
For departing passengers, the airport experience at
Ben-Gurion is a combination of high-tech and thinly disguised
profiling.
Before reaching the main terminal, vehicles stop briefly at
a security checkpoint at the airport's entrance, where guards
signal drivers to roll down their window - a procedure hard to
put into effect at busier and larger airports around the world.
The guards expect the car's occupants to reply in kind to a
proffered greeting of "shalom", or hello - the better to detect
an Arab or foreign accent. Small stationary cameras point at
licence plates, apparently checking numbers against a data base.
Other plainclothes guards are stationed at the doors to the
terminal.
Once inside, departing passengers stand in line with their
baggage and passports and answer questions like "who packed your
bags?" Foreigners are asked who they met during their visit, and
about their broad background.
In departure area security lines, laptops - but not tablets
- must be taken out of bags and placed on trays for electronic
screening. Shoes, belts and watches usually stay on.
Luggage heading to the hold gets special scrutiny.
"At Ben-Gurion, we have been operating an HBS - Hold Baggage
Screening - system for the past two years that examines 100
percent of the baggage of departing passengers ... it works on
the same principle as medical CT scans," Schiff said, referring
to computerised tomography that combines a series of X-ray
images taken from different angles.
"A suitcase that is not cleared 100 percent does not make it
to the plane."
