By Allison Lampert
| MONTREAL, June 30
MONTREAL, June 30 Qatar will comply with
enhanced security measures for flights to the United States
designed to prevent expanding an in-cabin ban on laptops, the
country's minister of transport said on Friday.
The measures, which European and U.S. officials said on
Wednesday would begin taking effect within three weeks, could
require additional time to screen passengers and personal
electronic devices for possible explosives.
"We will respect it," the minister, Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti,
said in an interview in Montreal, where he is meeting officials
of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). He did
not provide specific details.
Al Sulaiti repeated Qatar's request for the ICAO to
intervene over Gulf neighbors closing their airspace to
state-owned Qatar Airways flights in early June. Qatar has also
asked for the ICAO to open international airspace over Gulf
waters currently managed by the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with
Qatar, forcing Qatar Airways to fly longer, more expensive
routes over Iran. The four countries accuse Qatar of supporting
terrorism and have made various demands on Doha. Qatar denies
the allegations.
On Friday, top ICAO officials will brief the agency's
governing council on "operational and technical issues affecting
the safety and efficiency of air traffic in the Middle East
region," said agency spokesman William Raillant-Clark by email.
The briefing, which is closed to the public and media,
follows discussions with Qatar and its neighboring countries,
Raillant-Clark said.
No decision is expected at the briefing.
Representatives of the UAE and Saudi Arabia could not be
reached for comment on Friday.
ICAO's 36-state governing council can act to settle the
overflights issue presented by Qatar, but such interventions are
rare and time-consuming because the specialized United Nations
agency usually negotiates disputes diplomatically through
consensus.
ICAO cannot impose rules on states, but regulators from its
191-member countries almost always adopt and enforce its
international aviation standards.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; additional reporting
by Katie Paul in Riyadh and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; editing
by Grant McCool)