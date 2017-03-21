By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
PARIS/LONDON, March 21
electronic items from passenger cabins on U.S.-bound flights
will force a rethink now on fire safety concerns in consigning
them to the hold, and some experts question whether the limited
ban can improve passenger security.
The regulations shed light on a juggling act between airline
safety, where authorities worry about technical risks such as
lithium-powered goods catching fire in the hold, and security
measures against damage or loss of life by deliberate attacks.
The rules, announced on Tuesday, cover carry-on electronic
devices on planes flying from 10 airports in eight
Muslim-majority nations in the Middle East and North Africa.
The Trump administration said passengers travelling from
those airports could not bring devices larger than a cellphone,
such as tablets, portable DVD players, laptops and cameras, into
the main cabin. Instead, they must be in checked baggage.
The clampdown was prompted by reports that militant groups
want to smuggle explosive devices in electronic gadgets, U.S.
officials said.
Matthew Finn, managing director at security consultants
Augmentiq, said placing such devices in the hold, rather than in
the cabin made little sense. That's because improvised explosive
devices could be triggered via a variety of mechanisms,
including a small mobile phone that would still be in the cabin.
"I imagine there must be some reliable intelligence that
gives credibility to the threat; I just can’t see how this
particular measure will make anything or anyone safer as a
result," he said.
Bruce Schneier, security technologist and lecturer at the
Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, disagreed.
"Forcing it in the plane's hold would make it much harder to
detonate, since the terrorist has to design an automatic
mechanism rather than doing it manually," he said.
The regulations will require an abrupt change of thinking at
airlines which have been focused until now on the threat of fire
from batteries contained inside many of the electronic items.
In 2016, the United Nations' aviation arm, the International
Civil Aviation Organization, prohibited shipments of lithium-ion
batteries as cargo on passenger planes.
Laptops do undergo special checks at airport security, but
personal devices have until now been allowed in cabins - with
the recent exception of the recalled Samsung Galaxy Note 7.
CONFUSION
Portable computers have however been under increased
scrutiny since a suspected suicide bomber blew a hole in the
fuselage of an Airbus A321 flown by Daallo Airlines and forced
it to make an emergency landing in Mogadishu in February 2016.
The bomber was sucked out of the plane through the
1-metre-wide (three-foot-wide) hole, which reports said may have
been caused by a device contained inside a laptop computer
handed to the passenger only after he had cleared airport
scanners.
U.S. officials say militant groups such as Yemen-based Al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) are known for innovative
bomb designs, including burying them inside computers.
Some questioned the scope of the ban.
"A partial ban targeting only few airlines in some countries
will not protect passengers from a terrorist threat," said Ruben
Morales, head of corporate safety at Hong Kong Airlines.
"Nowadays airlines are highly connected through alliances
and codeshare agreements...Nothing prevents passengers from
bringing their electronic devices onboard non-direct flights to
the U.S. from countries outside of the ban."
Senior aviation industry officials expressed confusion about
the ban, but disruption was minimal compared to the announcement
of a temporary ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority
countries in January; a move later overturned and revised.
"The issue of the batteries which are desired to be kept in
the cabin: I’m not quite sure how they intend to deal with
that," said Angela Gittens, director general of Airports Council
International, which represents global airports.
The International Air Transport Association, said it was
working with airline members and the Trump administration to
better understand the new requirements.
It urged passengers flying to the United States from the
named airports to give themselves extra time.
At least one airline meanwhile sought to reassure passengers
deprived of their personal gadgets for flights up to 16 hours.
"Who needs laptops anyway? Let us entertain you," Emirates
tweeted, in an effort to promote its in-flight entertainment
system.
