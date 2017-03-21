ANKARA, March 21 Turkish Airlines on
Tuesday said it was one of the airlines subject to a U.S. ban on
passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones aboard
flights bound for the United States.
"It has been decided by the relevant authorities that
electronic devices larger than cell phones or smart phones
should not be allowed inside the cabin," on U.S.-bound flights,
Turkish Airlines said in a statement, adding that medical
devices were exempt from this.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday that passengers on
some U.S.-bound foreign airline flights will have to check
electronic devices larger than a cell phone once U.S.
authorities formalise a new ban in response to an unspecified
terrorism threat. The new rule is expected to be announced
Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, the officials
said.
(Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing
by David Dolan)