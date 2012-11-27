By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Nov 27 President Barack Obama signed
a bill on Tuesday shielding U.S. airlines from paying for each
ton of carbon their planes emit flying into and out of Europe,
despite a recent move by Europe to suspend its proposed measure
for one year.
The carbon fee bill was the first piece of legislation
debated on the House floor after Congress returned from recess
on Nov. 13, and had been cleared by the Senate in September in a
rare unanimous vote.
It directs the U.S. transportation secretary to shield U.S.
airlines from Europe's carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) if
he or she deems it necessary.
Lawyers have said the bill is unusual because it would
prevent U.S. companies from complying with the laws of another
country.
"The Obama administration is firmly committed to reducing
harmful carbon pollution from civil aviation both domestically
and internationally, but, as we have said on many occasions, the
application of the EU ETS to non-EU air carriers is the wrong
way to achieve that objective," Clark Stevens, a White House
spokesman, said.
He added that the administration is focused on making
progress toward a global solution to reduce emissions under the
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the U.N. body
that deals with aviation issues.
The U.S. airline industry's main lobbying group, Airlines
for America, praised Obama and said it, too, favored working
through the ICAO to solve the problem. The group estimated that
complying with the EU law would have cost U.S. airlines $3.1
billion between now and 2020.
"It never made a bit of sense for European governments to
tax our citizens for flying over our own airspace - and with the
passage of this law we've got the tools we need to prevent it
from happening and protect American jobs," said Democratic
Senator Claire McCaskill, a co-author of the bill.
The House passed the bill despite a Nov. 12 announcement
that the European Union would "stop the clock" on enforcing its
law for one year.
The European Commission said it would delay the application
of its law to give ICAO enough time to craft a global framework
to address emissions before the next assembly of all 190 members
next autumn.
McCaskill and co-sponsor Republican Senator John Thune said
in a statement that their bill had pressured the EU into
delaying the enforcement of their cap-and-trade scheme for
aviation.
The EU had also been under pressure from China, one of the
world's fastest growing markets for aircraft, which had
threatened to cancel orders of European Airbus aircraft if the
EU did not back down from applying its ETS on all airlines.
One EU official took to the social networking site Twitter
to suggest that United States was not making good on suggestions
for "greener" policies.
Obama made reference to climate change as one of a trio of
issues facing the country in his victory speech after being
re-elected on Nov. 6.
"So far the reelected President Obama climate policies look
EXACTLY as in first term. Wonder when we'll see the announced
change?" Connie Hedegaard, EU Climate Change Commissioner, said
in a tweet.
Green groups critcized Obama for signing the anti-ETS law as
one of his first post-election acts but said the administration
has the opportunity to back a global solution under ICAO.
"The White House now must endorse a global, market-based
measure to rein in carbon pollution from aviation," said World
Wildlife Fund's Keya Chatterjee.