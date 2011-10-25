(Corrects 11th paragraph to show EU measure will take
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 U.S. passenger and cargo
airlines would be shielded from a European law making carriers
worldwide pay for carbon emissions under legislation approved
by the House of Representatives on Monday.
Lawmakers sent a strong message to the European Union on
its unilateral action, which is fiercely opposed by carriers,
travel groups, labor and a number of countries, including
China.
"We made it clear that the United States would pursue the
matter," House Transportation Committee Chairman John Mica told
reporters. "They were not very happy campers."
Mica discussed the matter with EU officials last week in
Montreal, and called the initiative "a taxing scheme" and a
violation of international law and trade treaties.
European officials had no comment on developments in
Congress.
There was bipartisan support for action in the
Republican-led House, which swiftly approved the measure with
little debate.
But key Democrats on environmental issues praised Europe's
effort to "take climate change seriously" and urged the bill's
defeat.
"If we expect European companies to comply with U.S. law
then we have to respect their laws," said Representative Henry
Waxman of California, the top Democrat on the House Energy and
Commerce Committee.
There is no companion legislation in the Senate although
House passage was likely to lead to a proposal. It was unclear,
however, if the Democratic-led chamber would support the House
action.
Combined with Obama administration opposition, House
approval alone sends an important message to Europe about
sentiment in Washington.
The Obama administration has strong objections to inclusion
of non-EU carriers in the plan, and does not see the current
legal process in Europe addressing the matter satisfactorily,
the State Department said in a statement.
Under the plan challenged in court but still due to take
effect in January, airlines will have to buy permits under the
EU's emissions trading scheme to help offset greenhouse gas
pollution from commercial jetliners operating in or to and from
Europe.
The change would impact the largest U.S. passenger and
cargo carriers, which estimated on Monday the regulation would
cost them more than $3 billion through 2020. These include
United Airlines (UAL.N), Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American
Airlines AMR.N, and US Airways LCC.N, and worldwide cargo
haulers FedEx Corp (FDX.N) and UPS (UPS.N).
Airlines would face stiff fines for noncompliance and said
the economic hit would cost jobs in a tough economy, a factor
motivating the congressional response.
Big U.S. airlines have been slower than carriers elsewhere
to upgrade their fleets with technology offering greater fuel
efficiency and lower emissions output. Boeing's (BA.N) 787,
billed as the most environmentally friendly big jet, is due to
make its maiden commercial flight this week for Japan's All
Nippon Airways (ANA).
American, which has a large presence at London's Heathrow
airport, has spearheaded the legal challenge of the new rule
now before the European Court of Justice.
But airlines ultimately expect the matter will rest with
aviation officials at the United Nations, an option the
administration and supporters of the House measure
advocated.
Others have raised objections, including India, China and
countries in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
Beijing, especially, has threatened to delay purchases of
planes made by Europe's Airbus EAD.PA -- a potential benefit
for Airbus rival, U.S.-based Boeing Co (BA.N).
