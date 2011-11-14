* One of largest consumer protection fines
* Extended tarmac delays have been cut sharply
WASHINGTON Nov 14 The U.S. government fined
regional carrier American Eagle $900,000 on Monday in the first
enforcement of a regulation aimed at curbing airport ground
delays that strand passengers on planes for hours.
The penalty against American Eagle, a unit of American
Airlines parent AMR Corp AMR.N, for extended delays affecting
more than 600 people on 15 flights last May in Chicago is also
one of the largest consumer protection fines ever levied by the
U.S. Transportation Department.
As part of a settlement with regulators, American Eagle was
ordered to refrain from future violations of the rule limiting
ground delays to three hours, and was instructed to use more
than a quarter of the fine to compensate passengers.
"We put the tarmac rule in place to protect passengers and
we take any violation very seriously," Transportation Secretary
Ray LaHood said in a statement.
American Eagle said in a statement that the extended taxi
delays on May 29 were due to bad weather that worsened
congestion at Chicago's O'Hare airport.
"American Eagle is absolutely committed to the safety of
our customers and employees, and regrets the inconvenience
these delays caused," the company's chief executive, Dan
Garton, said in a statement.
Affected customers, the airline said, were given frequent
flier credits or vouchers for future travel.
Transportation regulators came under pressure last week
from congressional lawmakers to begin enforcing the rule, which
was imposed last year and grew out of a movement on Capitol
Hill to improve consumer protections for airline passengers.
Extended tarmac delays have been cut sharply - from 690 in
the year before the rule took effect to 20 in the first year
after. Flight cancellations, however, are up as carriers would
rather avoid scrutiny of their operations and potential fines
than risk violating the rule.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) last week met with Transportation
Department officials to explain why five flights diverted to
Hartford's Bradley airport during last month's freak Northeast
snowstorm experienced ground delays exceeding three hours. One
sat on the tarmac for seven hours.
American Airlines also had one diverted flight from Paris
on the ground in Hartford for more than seven hours on the same
day, though the carrier said problems arranging U.S. Customs
clearance for passengers were to blame for the delay.
Transportation Department officials are reviewing that case as
well.
