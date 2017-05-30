WASHINGTON May 30 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security does not plan to announce an expansion of a
ban on laptops in airline cabins this week after Secretary John
Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a department
spokesman said.
David Lapan, a department spokesman, confirmed that Kelly
was speaking to European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris
Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on Tuesday.
"This is part of our ongoing engagement with various
stakeholders on this issue," Lapan said, declining to elaborate.
Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he "might"
ban laptops from airplane cabins on all international flights
both into and out of the United States.
