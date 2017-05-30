(Adds EU comment; changes dateline, previous WASHINGTON)
By David Shepardson and Julia Fioretti
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS May 30 The U.S. Department
of Homeland Security is still considering an expansion of a ban
on laptops and other large electronics in airline cabins after
Secretary John Kelly spoke to European officials on Tuesday, a
department spokesman said.
The spokesman, David Lapan, confirmed that Kelly spoke to
European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and
Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc on Tuesday and told them
that while no expansion was announced Tuesday that it "is still
on the table."
Lapan said both sides agreed on the need to improve
"aviation security globally, including through a range of
potential seen and unseen enhancements."
Lapan said that "Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement
any and all measures necessary to secure commercial aircraft
flying to the United States – including prohibiting large
electronic devices from the passenger cabin – if the
intelligence and threat level warrant it."
Lapan said no announcement on any expansion was planned this
week.
Kelly told "Fox News Sunday" over the weekend that he
"might" ban laptops from airplane cabins on all international
flights both into and out of the United States.
An EU Commission spokesman said Kelly did not make an
announcement about whether the United States would extend the
ban to European airports during the "positive and constructive"
call.
"Both sides agreed to intensify talks both at technical and
political levels to find common solutions to mitigate potential
threats to aviation security and work together to step up
security requirements," the spokesman added.
After meetings with airlines and European officials, the
Department of Homeland Security has declined to offer a
timetable for making a decision and instead said it would be
made by Kelly on a review of threats.
One major issue that has been under consideration is the
potential safety implications of storing large numbers of laptop
batteries in the cargo holds of airliners.
Airline and government officials say there have been
discussions about potential alternatives to an expansion of the
laptop ban, including enhanced screening, but that no decisions
have been made.
In March, the United States announced laptop restrictions on
flights originating from 10 airports, including in the United
Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey, because of fears
that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices
taken onto aircraft.
Britain quickly followed suit with restrictions on a
slightly different set of routes.
The U.S. restrictions cover about 350 flights a week.
Extending the ban to all European airports would affect nearly
400 flights a day and cover 30 million travelers.
