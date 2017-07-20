FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in a day

U.S. says 180 airlines implement enhanced security measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that 180 airlines worldwide that fly directly to U.S. airports have complied with the first phase of enhanced security measures outlined in June.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said no airlines are currently subject to in-cabin restrictions on large electronics including laptops. Late Wednesday, the government confirmed it lifted restrictions on Saudi Airlines flights from Riyadh after earlier dropping restrictions on Jeddah flights. Last week, the U.S. government revised its security directive, which also include additional requirements that must be met within 120 days. An airline official told Reuters last week it gave airlines more flexibility and additional time to obtain explosive trace detection equipment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

