By Jeffrey Dastin
Feb 19 The U.S. Justice Department has started
an investigation into whether top airlines have complied with
contracts to carry mail cargo for the U.S. Postal Service, the
three biggest U.S. passenger carriers said this week.
Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc
have each received a civil investigative demand from the
U.S. regulator about the Postal Service mail they carry,
spokesmen for the companies said Friday.
A similar inquiry by the Justice Department was disclosed on
Thursday by rival United Continental Holdings Inc, which
said it was asked in October to provide documents and oral
testimony about the scanning of international mail carried under
its U.S. Postal Service contracts.
The three airlines said they are fully cooperating with the
investigation.
Another airline, budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co
, does not carry mail directly for the U.S. Postal
Service and is not a party to the inquiry, a company spokesman
said on Friday.
