* Court says lacks jurisdiction
* Does not affect claims against Delta
* Lawsuit seeks damages for injuries
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, June 3 A U.S. judge on Monday
dismissed claims against KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in a lawsuit
holding it liable for injuries a New York man says he sustained
while helping to stop the so-called "underwear bomber" from
blowing up a plane in 2009.
U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled that the federal
court in New York lacked jurisdiction to rule on KLM, in part
because the company is based in the Netherlands.
Theophilus Maranga said he suffered physical and emotional
injuries, including injuries to his ribs and a fear of flying,
in trying to overpower Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab on the flight,
according to a lawsuit filed in November.
But under the Warsaw Convention, which regulates liability
for international carriage of persons, Maranga's claims against
KLM may only be asserted in the Netherlands, or Ghana, where the
tickets were purchased, McMahon wrote.
The ruling does not affect the lawsuit's claims against
Delta Airlines.
Abdulmutallab attempted to blow up the Detroit-bound
Northwest Airlines flight from Amsterdam on Christmas Day with a
bomb stashed in his underwear, causing a fire but no explosion.
Maranga's lawsuit accused Delta, which bought Northwest in
2008, and KLM, which had a commercial agreement with Northwest,
of negligently selling tickets to the Nigerian man and allowing
him to board the plane despite signals that he had a criminal
motivation, according to the lawsuit.
McMahon also dismissed claims against Abdulmutallab, who was
also named as a defendant in the case, because the court lacks
personal jurisdiction over him.
Lawyers for Maranga, KLM and Delta, as well as
representatives for KLM and Delta, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. KLM is part of Air France-KLM SA
.
Abdulmutallab has said he wanted to blow up the plane, which
carried 290 people, in revenge for the killing of innocent
Muslims by the United States.
He was sentenced last year to life in prison after pleading
guilty to all eight counts of a federal indictment, including
conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism.