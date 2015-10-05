Oct 5 An overnight flight from Phoenix to Boston
was diverted to Syracuse, New York, on Monday morning after one
of the pilots fell ill and died, an American Airlines
spokeswoman said.
Controls of the Airbus A320 carrying 148 passengers and five
crew members were in the hands of a copilot when it touched down
at Syracuse Hancock International Airport at 7:13 a.m. EDT (1113
GMT), said spokeswoman Brianna Jackson.
She declined to comment further, including whether the pilot
died in air or on the ground and the nature of the illness.
"It was pilot illness. Unfortunately, that pilot did pass
away. Of course, we're saddened," Jackson said.
Flight 550 left Phoenix Sky Harbor International at 11:55
p.m. MST on Sunday (0655 GMT on Monday) and was scheduled to
arrive at Boston Logan International about 8 a.m. (1200 GMT) on
Monday.
After landing in Syracuse and awaiting a replacement crew,
the flight departed Syracuse at 11:37 a.m. (1537 GMT) and landed
in Boston at 12:27 p.m. (1627 GMT), according to
FlightAware.com.
The Onondaga County, New York, medical examiner's office did
not immediately return a call for comment.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)