Oct 5 A pilot fell ill and died on an American
Airlines flight headed to Boston from Phoenix on Monday
and the copilot landed the plane safely in Syracuse, New York,
airline and police officials said.
The Airbus A320, which had left Phoenix with 148 passengers
and five crew members, touched down at Syracuse Hancock
International Airport shortly after 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT), said
spokeswoman Brianna Jackson.
"Medical emergency. Captain is incapacitated," the copilot
told air traffic controllers in a calm voice, according to a
recording posted on LiveATC.net.
Asking for directions to an airport gate that could be
quickly accessed by emergency medical personnel, he said, "We'll
need them to get to the captain."
The 57-year-old pilot from Utah was pronounced dead on board
the plane a few minutes after it landed, Syracuse Police
Lieutenant Eric Carr said.
Jackson said Flight 550 left Phoenix Sky Harbor
International shortly before midnight on Sunday, but was
diverted "due to pilot illness."
"Unfortunately, our pilot passed away," Jackson said.
Both Carr and Jackson declined to comment further, including
on whether the pilot died in the air or on the ground, the
nature of the illness and any further identification of the
pilot or copilot. The Onondaga County, New York, medical
examiner's office referred all questions to the police.
"We are incredibly saddened by this event," Jackson said.
The flight later continued with a replacement crew and
landed in Boston in the early afternoon, according to
FlightAware.com.
