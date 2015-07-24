WASHINGTON, July 24 The U.S. Transportation
Department on Friday began an investigation of possible price
gouging by four American airlines in the aftermath of a deadly
Amtrak crash in Philadelphia in May.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said the investigation
would focus on the practices of Delta, American,
Southwest and Jet Blue in the Northeast
corridor.
The Justice Department said earlier this month it is
investigating whether the airlines worked together illegally to
keep air fares high by signaling plans to limit flights after
the rail crash.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott, Doina
Chiacu)