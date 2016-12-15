BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 The U.S. Transportation Department has found no wrongdoing by five top U.S. airlines and ended a probe into whether they unfairly manipulated fares after a deadly Amtrak crash in 2015 snarled transportation between New York and Washington.
While fares did increase on many routes after the train derailment, prices also decreased in some markets, the department said in a letter to the airlines, posted on its website on Wednesday. The review involved Delta Air Lines Inc , American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.