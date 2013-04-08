April 8 Hawaiian Airlines performed best at
sticking to time schedules in 2012, while Skywest Inc's
ExpressJet and AMR Corp's American Airlines were the
worst, a study of the 14 biggest U.S. airlines based on U.S.
Department of Transportation figures showed.
An early reading of the annual Airline Quality Rating report
showed Hawaiian, owned by Hawaiian Holdings Inc, had the
best on-time performance last year, at 93.4 percent. The two
worst performers were at 76.9 percent.
Customer complaints per 100,000 passengers increased from
1.19 in 2011 to 1.43 in 2012, according to the study, a joint
project funded as part of faculty research activities at Wichita
State and Purdue universities.
Only three of the 14 airlines surveyed improved their
customer complaint rates for 2012. United Airlines, owned by
United Continental Holdings Inc had the highest consumer
complaint rate, and Southwest Airlines Co had the
lowest.