(Adds comments from U.S. Department of Homeland Security)
DUBAI, July 4 Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as
Saudia, expects the in-cabin ban on laptops and other large
electronics on its direct flights to the United States to be
lifted by July 19, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.
But U.S. authorities said it was too early to say whether
the carrier would satisfy the new requirements.
The airline is working with the country's civil aviation
authority, GACA, to implement new security measures for
U.S.-bound flights announced by the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security last week, according to the SPA report.
David Lapan, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security, said in an email it was too early to confirm Saudia's
compliance.
Saudia flies to the United States from airports in Jeddah
and Riyadh.
Dubai-based Emirates, the Middle East's largest airline,
said on Tuesday it was working to implement measures to lift the
ban.
On Sunday, the United States lifted a ban on laptops in
cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying
Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security
measures.
Turkish Airlines said on Monday it expected the ban to be
lifted on flights from Turkey on July 5.
Lapan confirmed that Turkish Airlines alerted the
Transportation Security Administration that it was ready to
comply and that U.S. officials would verify on Wednesday whether
the new measures had been correctly implemented.
In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on
flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight
countries - Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates,
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey - to address fears that
bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken on board.
