Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
WASHINGTON, April 3 The chief executive of discount carrier Spirit Airlines said on Thursday he has no concerns about pilot availability in United States for next couple of years, but is worried about staffing in the longer term.
"We're actively hiring pilots now and we are currently not having a problem attracting qualified pilots," Spirit's Ben Baldanza told Reuters in an interview at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's aviation summit. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs)
* It also gives Saudi's more leverage over oil product prices
CAIRO, March 20 Egyptian Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Monday his country was expecting foreign direct investment to increase to $13-15 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, after a currency flotation in November revived foreign interest.
March 20 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday.