NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. airline stocks tumbled
again on Wednesday on renewed fears of a drop-off in air travel
spurred by reports that a second Texas nurse had contracted the
deadly Ebola virus and traveled on a U.S. airline flight.
Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc were down
7.1 percent $40.12 in mid-day trading on the New York Stock
Exchange. Airlines American Airlines Group shares were
down 6.25 percent at $29.54. Delta Air Lines Inc shares
were down 4.5 percent at $31.30. JetBlue Airways Corp
was down 3.8 percent at $9.84.
The shares also fell sharply on Monday on similar concerns
about the potential spread of the disease from West Africa. The
first person diagnosed with Ebola in the United States, Thomas
Eric Duncan, died at a Dallas hospital on Oct. 8. A nurse who
cared for Duncan was diagnosed with the disease on Sunday.
On Wednesday, a second nurse involved in Duncan's care
tested positive for the disease and had traveled by air the day
before she reported symptoms.
The worker at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas
took a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio, to
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Monday, U.S health
and airline officials said. Frontier, based in Denver, was
acquired from Republic Airways Holdings last year by
private equity firm Indigo Partners LLC.
Holiday travel data through Oct. 5 show bookings are on par
with last year, UBS analyst Darryl Genovesi. He and other
analysts said U.S. airline shares could make gains in the fourth
quarter, helped by lower fuel prices.
Some said holiday travel was likely to remain solid, despite
disease concerns. "In the fourth quarter, people generally go
home for Christmas," said Helane Becker, an analyst at Cowen and
Co.
"I really doubt that Ebola is a threat to airline earnings
in the fourth quarter," said Michael Derchin, an analyst at CRT
Capital Group. With jet fuel prices lower than in the third
quarter, he said, "I would be shocked if earnings were not a lot
higher. I would be very surprised if there was any meaningful
impact on air travel from Ebola."
But bookings could fall if Ebola fears mount. "It is
certainly possible that demand has deteriorated over the past 10
days," Genovesi said.
