May 18 Summer travel on U.S. airlines is
expected to reach an all-time high this year, trade group
Airlines for America said on Wednesday, adding to concern that
travelers could face even longer airport security lines.
About 231 million passengers will fly on U.S. airlines from
June through August, up 4 percent from the same period last
year, the Washington-based group said in a news release. That
estimate amounts to an extra 95,500 passengers per day, on
average.
The group called on the U.S. Transportation Security
Administration (TSA) to quickly hire and train new staff to cut
waiting times at airports. Security wait times have stretched
longer than two hours at some U.S. airports this spring.
U.S. airlines have created a website for travelers to vent
and share wait times for specific airports, and encouraged
customers to enroll in a pre-screening program known as TSA
PreCheck to help expedite security checks.
Separately, American Airlines Group Inc plans to
spend $4 million on top of the $17 million it allocates annually
to staff it contracts to help TSA officers stock bins at
checkpoints and manage queues, Chief Operating Officer Robert
Isom said in a letter to employees Wednesday, shared with
Reuters.
TSA lines now "evoke frustration from all of us, as well as
our customers who continue to miss flights due to lines that are
literally out the door," Isom said.
Jeh Johnson, secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security, which oversees TSA, said on Friday that Congress had
approved his request for $34 million to hire additional officers
and pay overtime to manage the long lines.
