NEW YORK Feb 2 The CEO's of the three largest
U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf-state subsidies are
allowing Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways
to expand rapidly, drive down prices and crowd out competition
on key routes - accusations those carriers deny.
The chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc,
United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
asked for the meeting in a letter posted online.
The Obama administration convened talks on the topic but did
not make the progress U.S. airlines expected, Delta has said.
