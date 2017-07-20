FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 7:48 AM / 2 days ago

Britain tells Turkey it will lift ban on in-flight electronics -Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain has told Turkish authorities it will lift the ban on electronics in aircraft cabins in flights from Turkey, the state run Anadolu news agency said on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources.

The sources said that Alan Duncan, Britain's minister for Europe and Foreign Minister Boris Johnson both called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to tell him the ban was being lifted, Anadolu reported.

Major airlines flying from Turkey to Britain include Turkish Airlines and British Airways, which is owned by International Consolidated Airlines Group (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)

