Aug 4 All passengers and crew safely got off a Southwest Airline plane in Baltimore on Thursday after its nose gear failed as it was leaving its gate, the airline said in a statement.

Southwest Flight 149 left its gate at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as it was headed to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at about 7:45 p.m. local time when it experienced a failure of its nose gear, Southwest Airline said in a statement.

All 126 passengers and five crew members got off the plane safely and there were no injuries reported, the airport and airline said.

Local media in Baltimore showed video and photos of several rescue and maintain vehicles surrounding a plane that had its nose near or on the ground. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)