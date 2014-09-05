HAVANA, Sept 5 Cuba's civil aviation institute
said Cuban airspace was not violated by a plane with an
unresponsive pilot that U.S. air traffic controllers were
tracking off the Florida coast on Friday.
The plane was trailed by U.S. military jets, according to
the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). The jets
broke off after the plane entered Cuban airspace.
"There has been no violation of the airspace, and we are
working in coordination with authorities in the United States,"
said an official with Cuba's Civil Aviation Institute.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Toni
Reinhold)