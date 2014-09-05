(Adds detail on search and possible "hypoxia")
By Aileen Torres-Bennett and Horace Helps
KINGSTON, Sept 5 A small U.S. private plane with
an unresponsive pilot crashed off the east coast of Jamaica on
Friday after veering far off its course toward southwest Florida
and triggering a U.S. security alert that prompted a fighter jet
escort.
A New York county official said that Larry Glazer, a
real-estate executive from Rochester in New York, and his wife,
Jane Glazer, were aboard the plane. Both were killed, the
official said.
It was not yet known if anyone else was on the plane.
Search and rescue teams, including a military plane and a
helicopter, were despatched to the crash site about 14 miles (22
km) north of the tourist town of Port Antonio, Jamaica's Civil
Aviation Authority said.
The United States Coast Guard also joined the search with an
HC-130 Hercules airplane and a helicopter, as well as a Coast
Guard Cutter en route.
"At this time we have not located the aircraft or debris," a
U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said late on Friday afternoon.
The pilot stopped responding to radio calls about an hour
after take-off from Greater Rochester International Airport in
New York and was headed to Naples Municipal Airport in Florida,
a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said.
The single-engine, seven-seater plane, a Socata TBM700, flew
for several hours at an altitude of 25,000 feet (7,620 metres)
southbound down the Florida east coast and south over Cuba, the
FAA said.
It was trailed by two F-15 fighter jets, the North American
Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said, before the jets halted
their escort when the plane entered Cuban airspace.
NORAD suggested on its Twitter page that the aircraft's
pilot may have suffered "possible hypoxia," a rare condition
caused by a loss of cabin pressure that may have left everyone
on board unconscious.
In 1999, a Learjet carrying golf pro Payne Stewart lost
cabin pressure during a flight from Orlando to Dallas. The
aircraft eventually ran out of fuel and crashed in South Dakota.
CNN reported that the F-15 pilots who were tracking the
aircraft could see the pilot slumped over before the plane's
windows frosted over. There appeared to be two pilots in the
plane, CNN reported, but the FAA said it had not confirmed the
number of people on board.
U.S. aviation authorities alerted Cuba to the plane's
approach and Cuban officials said it was not considered a
violation of its air space.
The plane was owned by a company called New 51LG LLC,
according to FlightAware.com and other online flight databases.
That company appears to be registered at the same address as
Buckingham Properties in Rochester, New York, according to
registration documents posted on the Internet.
Calls to the company were not immediately answered.
Larry Glazer co-founded Buckingham Properties in 1970 and
was the company's CEO and managing partner. An online profile of
Glazer said his hobbies included flying his plane.
Several local officials, including at least two state
senators, released statements describing the Glazers as eminent
members of the community in Rochester, a city in Monroe County
near Lake Ontario in western New York.
Maggie Brooks, Monroe County's executive, said Larry Glazer
had left his mark on the Rochester skyline through his firm
Buckingham Properties. Jane Glazer ran a mail-order homeware
company called QCI Direct, Brooks said.
"They were personal friends of mine as well as amazing
community leaders, philanthropists in so many ways, so this
truly is a devastating loss on so many different levels for
Rochester," Brooks said at a news conference on Friday.
