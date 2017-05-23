May 22 A Turkish man prompted a bomb scare
aboard a weekend American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to
Honolulu through a series of outbursts culminating in a
desperate scuffle with crew members and fellow passengers, the
FBI said in court documents filed on Monday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation account of Saturday's
disturbance was furnished in an affidavit supporting the
criminal complaint against Anil Uskanli, 25, who was living in
California under a temporary visa revoked after his arrest.
Uskanli, making his first court appearance since he was
arrested at Honolulu International Airport, was ordered by a
federal magistrate judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The proceedings against him will remain suspended until he
is found mentally competent to stand trial, said Jill Otake, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He was charged on Monday with a single count of interfering
with a flight crew, an offense that carries a maximum sentence
of 20 years in prison.
The FBI initially said the disturbance that Uskanli caused
was serious enough for two U.S. warplanes to be scrambled to
escort the passenger jet to Hawaii but provided few details of
the incident until Monday.
Uskanli's brush with the law began at Los Angeles
International Airport (LAX) hours before he boarded American
Airlines Flight 31 without any baggage checked or any carry-on
items, except for a laptop.
Authorities disclosed on Saturday that he was detained and
cited for trespassing after entering a restricted area at LAX -
an incident airport police attributed to disorientation from
drinking.
But he was allowed through security screening again, and
according to the FBI was brought to the plane in a wheelchair
due to his impaired condition. An FBI affidavit describes a
steady escalation of bizarre, disruptive behavior from there.
LOCKDOWN OF COCKPIT
Upon boarding Uskanli sat down in first class and only took
his assigned seat at the rear of the plane after several
requests. Once airborne, he was observed muttering to himself
and repeatedly moving his laptop between the floor space at his
feet and a seatback pouch.
In an outburst a short time later, Uskanli began yelling and
pounding the lavatory walls when another passenger inadvertently
walked in on him, prompting the plane's captain to lock down the
cockpit.
Tensions flared anew when Uskanli, his head wrapped in a
blanket, rose from his seat carrying his laptop and started
walking toward the front of the plane.
In a bid to block him from the first-class cabin and
cockpit, a flight attendant pushed a drink cart down the aisle
then struggled to hold it in place, telling him, "you are not
coming in here," as Uskanli pushed back.
Responding to her pleas for help, several passengers,
including an off-duty police officer subdued Uskanli, and the
officer kept him seated for the rest of the flight.
Still, crew members became worried his laptop might be a
bomb, mindful of recent security bulletins identifying laptops
as devices that extremists might use to smuggle explosives
aboard planes.
The crew then initiated bomb-threat procedures, moving the
laptop to the very back of the aircraft and packing material
around it, as the pilot lowered the plane's altitude to 5,000
feet. It was then that the U.S. military was alerted and
dispatched two F-22 warplanes to escort the airliner.
Ultimately, the plane landed safely, no one among the 187
passengers and crew was hurt and the laptop was found to be
harmless.
