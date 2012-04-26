CHICAGO, April 26 Chicago health and fire
officials on Thursday were called to an airplane at Chicago
Midway Airport after a report of a passenger with a medical
problem, a spokeswoman for the city's aviation department said.
City officials were notified at about 3:45 p.m. local time
that Delta Air Lines flight 3163 from Detroit to Chicago was
landing at Midway International Airport with a passenger
suffering from "a medical issue," aviation department
spokeswoman Karen Pride said.
"Health officials and the fire department have responded to
the medical issue on board," Pride said. She had no other
information.
Local media reported that the Centers for Disease Control
had been alerted, but that could not immediately be confirmed.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)