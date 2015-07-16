SEATTLE, July 16 A Delta Air Lines Inc jetliner bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing at Seattle's main airport on Thursday after one of its engines caught fire, though there were no injuries and the plane landed safely, an airport spokesman said.

The Boeing 767 landed after 2 a.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. It took off from Anchorage, Alaska.

The fire in one of its two engines erupted midflight but the pilots were able to extinguish the flames by shutting down the engine. The fire was out by the time the plane landed, Cooper said.

Cooper had no details on the cause of the fire. Firefighters met the plane upon landing. There were no injuries reported.

"They landed with one engine, which these guys are trained - and the aircraft - is designed to do," Cooper said.

Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)