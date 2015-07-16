SEATTLE, July 16 A Delta Air Lines Inc
jetliner bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing at
Seattle's main airport on Thursday after one of its engines
caught fire, though there were no injuries and the plane landed
safely, an airport spokesman said.
The Boeing 767 landed after 2 a.m. at Seattle-Tacoma
International Airport in Washington, airport spokesman Perry
Cooper said. It took off from Anchorage, Alaska.
The fire in one of its two engines erupted midflight but the
pilots were able to extinguish the flames by shutting down the
engine. The fire was out by the time the plane landed, Cooper
said.
Cooper had no details on the cause of the fire. Firefighters
met the plane upon landing. There were no injuries reported.
"They landed with one engine, which these guys are trained -
and the aircraft - is designed to do," Cooper said.
Delta Air Lines did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
