Aug 19 A United Airlines flight to Seattle
returned safely to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday after reporting
smoke in the cockpit and cabin, the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said.
It was the second United flight in two days to make an
emergency return to Newark Liberty International Airport.
United 409 landed safely at Newark at 9:15 a.m. EDT on
Sunday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.
"Preliminary indications are a possible problem with the air
conditioning system," she said.
On Saturday, a United Flight 96 returned safely to Newark
after experiencing problems with its left engine. That flight
landed about 8 p.m. on Saturday, about two hours after taking
off for Berlin.
Both planes were twin-engine Boeing 757s.
United Airlines is a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc
.