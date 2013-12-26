PHOENIX Dec 26 A homeless man was arrested after running onto the tarmac just after a Southwest Airlines plane landed at the Phoenix airport, police said on Thursday.

Robert Bump, 49, hit the plane with his hand before being taken into custody on the taxiway at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at about 5:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, said Officer James Holmes, a Phoenix police spokesman.

"He slapped the engine with his hand," Holmes said. "He really didn't do any damage."

The man had a history of alcohol-related arrests and authorities believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the arrest, Holmes said.

Airport officials told police they saw Bump climb the fence of the airport, run onto the tarmac and taxiway and approach the Southwest Airlines plane as it stopped en route to the terminal, Holmes said.

The pilot was advised of the approaching man and turned off the aircraft's engines, Holmes said.

Bump was quickly apprehended, police said. He was booked on suspicion of entering a restricted area.

(Reporting by David Schwartz, Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and Gunna Dickson)